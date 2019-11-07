News and Trends

Tesla Will Reveal Its 'Cyberpunk' Electric Pickup on November 21st

Elon Musk announced when you'll get to see the Cybertruck for the first time.
Tesla Will Reveal Its 'Cyberpunk' Electric Pickup on November 21st
Image credit: Associated Press via engadget
This story originally appeared on Engadget

If you've been eager to cast your eyes on Tesla's pickup truck, you won't have to wait too much longer. CEO Elon Musk says the automaker will reveal its Cybertruck at a Los Angeles event on November 21st.

Musk talked up the truck at Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting in June. He suggested that Ford's F-150, which Musk called a "great truck," is a bit of a benchmark for Tesla's own vehicle (Ford's working on an electric version of that, too).

The Cybertruck has been crafted to "meet or exceed an F-150. If the F-150 can do it then a Tesla truck should be able to do it." Musk suggested it has a bold "cyberpunk" design, "like it came out of a sci-fi movie." It seems the rest of us will get to determine whether that's accurate in a couple of weeks.

Musk also noted the reveal date is "strangely familiar." The classic cyberpunk movie Blade Runner is set in Los Angeles in November 2019, after all.

