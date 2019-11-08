This Google Play Editor's Choice Language Learning App Can Help You Win Global Business

Learn a new language on your own time with Mondly.

November 8, 2019 2 min read

The world is flattening and nowhere is that truer than in the business world. As companies continue to look overseas to South America, Europe, and Asia to broaden their bottom line, it's becoming more important than ever to speak multiple languages. Whether you're a frequent overseas business traveler or are launching a company that may one day aspire to do global business, learning a new language can be a major boon. (Not to mention, it has many cognitive benefits too.) When you don't have time to go to night classes every week, you need Mondly.

Mondly has been named an App Store Best App and a Google Play Editor's Choice App because it makes learning a new language so simple. This app uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to listen to your speech and provide positive feedback. It focuses on core words and sentences and puts an emphasis on conversation, using professional voice actors to help you communicate like a true native through quick and fun lessons. Mondly breaks down the learning process into bite-sized chunks and is accessible on any device so you can practice on the commute, at the gym, or at home.

You can choose from 33 languages in the Mondly library. Right now, a lifetime subscription with access to any of these languages is a whopping 95 percent off at just $99.99.