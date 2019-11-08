Build Your Tech Brand Smarter With a .Tech Domain Extension

The .tech domain offers greater branding possibilities and a less saturated space.

November 8, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet is extremely saturated. When you're launching a business, there's no guarantee that the domain you'd like for your brand is even available, thereby forcing you to rethink your original brand name or buy a less straightforward domain. However, when you're building a company in the tech industry, you don't have to settle for just .com domains. Whether you're a startup, running a tech event, or overseeing a single tech project, a .tech domain extension can help you build the precise brand you're looking for.

The .tech space is significantly less crowded than .com or even .net, and the name gives a clear indicator to visitors what you're all about. Brands like the Consumer Electronics Show, Intel, and Viacom have adopted .tech domain extensions, as well as individual programmers and industry leaders launching tech initiatives, industry blogs, and more. This cutting-edge domain extension reflects your passion for the tech business, can help you better brand your company, and ensure you have increased visibility in the space.

Ready to start? Right now, you can register and use a .tech domain extension for five years (normally $259) at just $39.99 or for 10 years (normally $500) at just $59.99.