Websites

Build Your Tech Brand Smarter With a .Tech Domain Extension

The .tech domain offers greater branding possibilities and a less saturated space.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Build Your Tech Brand Smarter With a .Tech Domain Extension
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The internet is extremely saturated. When you're launching a business, there's no guarantee that the domain you'd like for your brand is even available, thereby forcing you to rethink your original brand name or buy a less straightforward domain. However, when you're building a company in the tech industry, you don't have to settle for just .com domains. Whether you're a startup, running a tech event, or overseeing a single tech project, a .tech domain extension can help you build the precise brand you're looking for.

The .tech space is significantly less crowded than .com or even .net, and the name gives a clear indicator to visitors what you're all about. Brands like the Consumer Electronics Show, Intel, and Viacom have adopted .tech domain extensions, as well as individual programmers and industry leaders launching tech initiatives, industry blogs, and more. This cutting-edge domain extension reflects your passion for the tech business, can help you better brand your company, and ensure you have increased visibility in the space.

Ready to start? Right now, you can register and use a .tech domain extension for five years (normally $259) at just $39.99 or for 10 years (normally $500) at just $59.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Websites

Beyonce's Official Website Got Sued -- and Yours Could Be Next

Websites

'History Search' Ensures You Never Lose Web Pages or Documents

Websites

Planning a Digital Marketing Promotion? Take This Website Speed Test First.