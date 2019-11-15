Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Breakthrough'

To turn your idea into a thriving business, you'll need to think big and take risks.
Book of the Week: 'Breakthrough'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

In Breakthrough, business-growth expert and entrepreneur Scott Duffy shares his journey and the aha! moments that led to launching and selling a business to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Duffy also shares the stories of innovators who have turned their ideas into multi-million-dollar businesses, like Shaun White, Tony Robbins, Daymond John and Gary Vaynerchuck to help you:

  • Be a nimble leader who makes quick but smart decisions.
  • Unlock hidden gems in your business with the power of “Why?”
  • Apply growth strategies designed with today’s economy in mind.
  • Build a positive company culture by bringing in the right people.
  • Determine which next step is right for your business after launch.
  • Create sustainability with efficient, effective processes.
  • Learn from your mistakes and turn failures into fortunes

