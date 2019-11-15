Book of the Week: 'Breakthrough'

To turn your idea into a thriving business, you'll need to think big and take risks.

In Breakthrough, business-growth expert and entrepreneur Scott Duffy shares his journey and the aha! moments that led to launching and selling a business to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Duffy also shares the stories of innovators who have turned their ideas into multi-million-dollar businesses, like Shaun White, Tony Robbins, Daymond John and Gary Vaynerchuck to help you:

Be a nimble leader who makes quick but smart decisions.

Unlock hidden gems in your business with the power of “Why?”

Apply growth strategies designed with today’s economy in mind.

Build a positive company culture by bringing in the right people.

Determine which next step is right for your business after launch.

Create sustainability with efficient, effective processes.

Learn from your mistakes and turn failures into fortunes

