Book of the Week: 'Breakthrough'
This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.
In Breakthrough, business-growth expert and entrepreneur Scott Duffy shares his journey and the aha! moments that led to launching and selling a business to Richard Branson’s Virgin Group. Duffy also shares the stories of innovators who have turned their ideas into multi-million-dollar businesses, like Shaun White, Tony Robbins, Daymond John and Gary Vaynerchuck to help you:
- Be a nimble leader who makes quick but smart decisions.
- Unlock hidden gems in your business with the power of “Why?”
- Apply growth strategies designed with today’s economy in mind.
- Build a positive company culture by bringing in the right people.
- Determine which next step is right for your business after launch.
- Create sustainability with efficient, effective processes.
- Learn from your mistakes and turn failures into fortunes
Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.