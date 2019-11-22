Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership'

The success of your business depends on you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Book of the Week: 'Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership'
Image credit: Entrepreneur Press
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

This book has been selected for the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week, a weekly email newsletter that delivers heaping discounts to the books you love. Our team features a different book each week and shares exclusive deals with Book of the Week subscribers you won’t find anywhere else. Sign up at http://entm.ag/botw.

Whether you were born with a talent for leading or aspire to take your leadership skills to the next level, the success of your business depends on you. With insights from more than 20 contributors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership will help you:

  • Define the leadership style that fits you best.
  • Promote growth by inspiring employees.
  • Earn trust from team members with empathy.
  • Develop leaders within your staff.
  • Avoid mistakes that can ruin your reputation.

Related: Book of the Week -- 'Driven'

Subscribe to the Entrepreneur Press® Book of the Week newsletter to receive discounts to more books like this at http://entm.ag/botw.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Breakthrough'

Book of the Week

Book of the Week: 'Driven'

News and Trends

Tesla Unveils Its Cybertruck (and Smashes Its Windows in the Process)