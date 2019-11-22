Book of the Week: 'Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership'

The success of your business depends on you.

November 22, 2019 1 min read

Whether you were born with a talent for leading or aspire to take your leadership skills to the next level, the success of your business depends on you. With insights from more than 20 contributors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders, Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership will help you:

Define the leadership style that fits you best.

Promote growth by inspiring employees.

Earn trust from team members with empathy.

Develop leaders within your staff.

Avoid mistakes that can ruin your reputation.

