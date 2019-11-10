Why ClassPass Is the Perfect Holiday Gift to Yourself

You'll feel better about all that food after a workout.

November 10, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The holidays are coming and you’re almost certainly going to overeat. There’s no shame in that — that’s the point of holidays, right? However, if you don’t want to feel like a glutton and would prefer to avoid weeks of stomach aches, it’s a good idea to plan some exercise during the holidays, too. Turns out, you’re in luck, because ClassPass is offering up to a full month free trial for new members.

What Is ClassPass?

ClassPass is a subscription service that lets you visit boutique fitness classes in your area without having to pay for a full membership. With ClassPass, you pay for monthly credits that you can use to sign up for a wide variety of classes, from boxing, yoga, and cycling to weight training, pilates, HIIT, and much more. Everything is booked through the app, giving you easy access to expensive exercise and training programs for a reasonable price.

How Does the Free Trial Work?

New members are allowed to take up to nine classes over the course of a month. (That number may vary depending on your location however.) That may just be the most intensive month of exercise of your life. You can go to any class offered on the app, so you can try out spinning and also go with your friend to that rowing class she keeps talking about.

After your free month, you’ll be auto-enrolled in a monthly membership so if you’re not completely satisfied, be sure to cancel your membership before.

What Does Membership Look Like?

If you do want to continue with ClassPass, your monthly membership fee is based on your city and how many classes you want to take each month. The lower membership tier starts at $9 but you should generally expect to pay between $39 to $49 per month for four to nine classes.

Bounce back fast after the holidays with a month of intensive workouts through ClassPass.