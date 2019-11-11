Keep Your Home and Office Spotless With This Smart Vacuum

This vacuum runs on the same processor as many smartphones.

November 11, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Who has time to vacuum and mop every day? And yet, if by some miracle you do, crumbs, hair, pet dander, dust, and more have a habit of accumulating faster and faster after every clean. To keep a consistently clean home, you need a little help. That's where the Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Adaptive Routing comes in.

This robot vacuum has earned rave reviews from Tech Advisor and Trusted Reviews due to its ease of use and remarkably smart operation. It uses a 32-bit quad-core processor (the same as many smartphones) to calculate the most efficient route to clean every room you put it in without missing an inch. There are 14 sensors onboard, including an accelerometer, odometer, cliff sensors, a compass, and more to develop a 360º view of your home so you can just let it out to do its thing. Of course, you can use the app to drop virtual barriers if you don't want it to go into a child's room or the pet's space. Meanwhile, the vacuum rotors and cleaning bristles spin at 1500rpm, getting tough on dirt, dust, and hair, and the unit leaves your hardwood floors with a brighter shine thanks to the built-in mop unit.

The Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum & Mop with Adaptive Routing is normally $649.99 but you can save 21 percent when you buy today for $510 with coupon code: BFSAVE15. It's available in black or white.