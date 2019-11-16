This Electric Toothbrush Is the Cost-Effective Alternative to Sonicare

Get an elite electric toothbrush for less than $35.

November 16, 2019 1 min read

When you're constantly on the go trying to rise up the career ladder or build your own business, it's easy to overlook your oral hygiene. And yet, you only get one set of adult teeth and they can be a significant ally in your quest to close more deals and do better business. Don't slouch on your oral hygiene, get an AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush.

This travel-friendly electric brush is a cost-effective alternative to pricier electric toothbrushes like Sonicare and is significantly more powerful than a flimsy regular brush. It can remove up to 10 times more plaque than a regular brush by utilizing a 40,000 VPN motor. Plus, the motor dissolves stains and whitens your teeth at the same time via multiple brushing modes. It also comes with a travel case and portable brush heads so you can give your teeth a good cleaning anywhere, be it at a hotel or a conference.

Take care of your teeth and reap the rewards. The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush comes with a travel case and eight Dupont brush heads and is available for a limited time price of just $33.99. That's 75 percent off the $139.99 list price.