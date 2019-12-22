Create Entertaining, Mobile-Friendly Animations Using This DIY Suite

Absolutely no technical expertise is required.

As anyone at Disney can tell you, animation has a way of working magic. That doesn't just go for the silver screen, however. Animation can be a valuable tool for marketing or for presenting complicated ideas in the business world, as well. Whether you're working on a big presentation or pulling together a massive creative marketing campaign, Animatron is a tool that can make your work stand out.

Animatron Studio is a full-featured animation suite that requires absolutely no technical expertise to operate. Even if you're a complete novice, you can make mobile-friendly, entertaining animations using a WYSIWYG editor that makes animating simple. From explainer videos and banner ads to stunning presentations, Animatron is optimized to work for virtually any animation task. You can choose from thousands of free, pre-animated characters, backgrounds, and props or import and edit your own graphics, photos, audio, and video content and integrate it into your animated projects. Everything is fully customizable and can be exported to HTML5, SVG, GIF, and video formats for universal playback.

Animation has never been easier or so fun. Right now, Animatron Studio Pro Plans are available in a few different subscription lengths. You can get one year for $29.99, two years for $49.99, or a three years for $79.99.