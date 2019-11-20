News and Trends

Next 'Star Trek' Movie Will Be Written and Directed by Noah Hawley

Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and other stars will return for a fourth 'Trek' movie.
Image credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via engadget
Creator and director Noah Hawley
1 min read
Most Star Trek news lately has focused on the small screen with its shows for CBS All Access, but now there's news about an upcoming movie that will be written and directed by Noah Hawley. While Hawley is so-far best known for his work on FX TV series Fargo and Legion, he made his feature film debut earlier this year on Lucy in the Sky.

There's no word on plotlines or release date, but according to VarietyThe Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, this will be the fourth film in the current series of movies, featuring returning stars including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Karl Urban. It's also separate from a spin-off Star Trek project under development with Quentin Tarantino as its producer.

