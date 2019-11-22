Travel

See the World for a Fraction of the Price With This Inexpensive Flight Service

Save up to 90 percent off flights delivered straight to your inbox.
Image credit: Suhyeon Choi
It's never been easier to see the world than it is today, and yet so many of us just never pull the trigger on a big trip. That may be due to the cost of flights or maybe just never being able to commit to taking the time off work. Whatever your excuse, you will have a hard time continuing to justify your abstention with a subscription to Matt's Flights.

Matt's Flights meticulously monitors airline prices and identifies price oversights by the airlines or super discounted sales in your area, and then alerts you so you can book. Just choose your preferred departing airport, and Matt will handle the rest. With a premium plan, you get instant access to three or more deals per week as well as personal flight and travel planning support whenever you need it. You can also search for available deals or request specific deals so you can try to get the cheapest airfare possible whether you're traveling for work or you have a specific vacation in mind. Premium plans cover both domestic and international deals and a huge number of airports but be sure to verify that your departing airports are covered through their site.

Get away for a while! See the world! Premium subscriptions are available at a discount now. Get a one-year subscription for 49 percent off $49.99 at just $25, a three-year subscription for 47 percent off $149.97 at just $79, or a lifetime subscription for 60 percent off $499.99 at just $199. For a limited time, get an additional 15 percent off with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout. 

Prices are subject to change.

