Data Analysis

This Chrome Extension Lets You Scrape Web Data Without Code

Derive smarter insights from your web pages without having to hire outside help.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Chrome Extension Lets You Scrape Web Data Without Code
Image credit: Burst
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every business runs on data these days and, when you're in the tech or web spaces, you need a way to quickly scrape data from individual web pages. From web pages, you can derive insight into how your competitors are building their sites, optimizing for SEO, or what tools they may be integrating. You can also diagnose your own sites, analyze your traffic, and discover things you may be doing wrong. Of course, you need tools to do it, and AnyPicker is one of the top tools for people with limited technical expertise.

With an impressive 1,300 upvotes on Product Hunt, AnyPicker is a smart, effective choice for the more business-than-technical-minded. Just add AnyPicker to Chrome and you can scrape data from sites by simply clicking. AnyPicker sets extraction rules seamlessly and doesn't even need your login information to work. It's integrated with Google Sheets so you can easily scrape, save, upload, and parse your data to individual spreadsheets for a more visual outlay. All data is processed on your local computer so it remains perfectly secure and private, even from AnyPicker's servers.

With a lifetime subscription, there are no limitations to how much you can scrape, so take advantage today. A lifetime subscription to AnyPicker is typically $499.99 but you can sign up today for just $39. For a limited time, get an extra 15 percent off with promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Analysis

Dive into Data Science With These Discounted Courses

Data Analysis

Good Decision Making Requires Good Data

Data Analysis

You Already Have the Customer Data You Need. Here's What to Do With It.