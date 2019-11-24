Computer monitors

Give Your Laptop a Second Screen With This Innovative Monitor

Your most efficient work awaits.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Give Your Laptop a Second Screen With This Innovative Monitor
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Many companies will provide multiple monitors for certain employees, especially those who spend a lot of time crunching data or coding with multiple screens. It makes sense — when you can see more, you can do more. However, when you’re working remotely or while in transit, you may not always have access to a second monitor. Thus, your productivity drops.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor was invented to solve this problem. This ingenious device clips onto your laptop, giving you a second, fully integrated, 12.5” second screen to help you work more efficiently on the go. The screen is completely portable and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation so you can set it up in precisely the way that works for you. It even offers a 180-degree presentation mode so you can lead meetings without having to use a projector or bring in a second monitor.

This remarkably convenient device raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo and it’s easy to see why. Stay productive wherever you are with a Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor. Right now, you can save 15 percent off the $249 list price when you buy for $180 with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Computer monitors

Why Silicon Valley Uses Multiple Computer Displays (and Why You Should, Too)

Innovation Now

Increase Your Productivity with Great Monitors at Any Price Point

Office Tech

New Office Tech You're Going to Crave This Year