Give Your Laptop a Second Screen With This Innovative Monitor

November 24, 2019

Many companies will provide multiple monitors for certain employees, especially those who spend a lot of time crunching data or coding with multiple screens. It makes sense — when you can see more, you can do more. However, when you’re working remotely or while in transit, you may not always have access to a second monitor. Thus, your productivity drops.

The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual 1080p Monitor was invented to solve this problem. This ingenious device clips onto your laptop, giving you a second, fully integrated, 12.5” second screen to help you work more efficiently on the go. The screen is completely portable and provides flexible rotation and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation so you can set it up in precisely the way that works for you. It even offers a 180-degree presentation mode so you can lead meetings without having to use a projector or bring in a second monitor.

This remarkably convenient device raised more than $1 million on Indiegogo and it’s easy to see why. Stay productive wherever you are with a Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor. Right now, you can save 15 percent off the $249 list price when you buy for $180 with promo code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

