Get Royalty-Free Access to Exclusive Audio Tracks for Less Than $30

Brighten up your projects with hassle-free music from Music Sesame.

November 25, 2019 1 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every creative project is better with music. Whether you're making a marketing video, a social media video, a podcast, a documentary, or anything for YouTube, you want to give it some extra fun with a cool jingle. But, if you don't have licenses, you can't use most audio. Enter Music Sesame.

This stock music service gives you exclusive access to royalty-free music for YouTube, ads, films, documentaries, podcasts, and many more formats. With Music Sesame, you get a single commercial license that will allow you to use the tracks in their library in as many projects as you'd like without having to pay additional fees or worry about licensing issues. Their library includes cinematic, piano, horror, lounge, jazz, electro, corporate, and more sound categories and every single one is exclusive to Music Sesame — you won't find them anywhere else. Just pick the sound you want, download it, and it's yours to use.

Brighten up your projects with music. Lifetime access to Music Sesame is 57 percent off $69 now at just $29. For a limited time, score an extra 15 percent off with the use of promo code "BFSAVE15" at checkout.