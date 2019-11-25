News and Trends

Elon Musk Explains Why the Cybertruck Windows Smashed

A metal ball bounced off the window in previous tests, but smashed the window on stage due to unseen damage caused by a sledgehammer door hit.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Explains Why the Cybertruck Windows Smashed
Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN | Getty Images
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Tesla's launch of the Cybertruck last week divided opinion, mainly because of the way it looks. However, what everyone was left talking about is how the ultra-strong windows didn't survive having a metal ball thrown at them. Elon Musk has now explained why.

As The Verge reports, Musk looked as surprised as everyone else when a heavy metal ball was thrown at the Cybertruck window and it smashed.

As the video included in the tweet above demonstrates, pre-launch testing saw the same metal ball bounce off the window, so what went wrong at the launch?

Related: Tesla Unveils its Cybertruck, With a Price Starting at $39,900

Elon Musk revealed in a tweet what happened. It wasn't that the windows couldn't handle the impact, it turns out the previous sledgehammer hit to the door (to prove its durability) had cracked the base of the glass panel. This couldn't be seen externally, so the windows looked undamaged, but they'd actually lost their strength before the ball was thrown.

The positive to take away from this is that even if one of the windows suffers a crack, a heavy object hitting them won't pass through the glass. The windows retain enough strength to stop the projectile from entering the cabin and injuring the occupants. I'm also sure Tesla will now be working to improve the door design so as to stop any impacts from cracking the lower section of the glass.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

How to End the Nastiness Epidemic That's Plaguing Customer Service

News and Trends

Big Data and Solar Energy Are a Match Made in Heaven

News and Trends

Apple Says the Cost of Its Repair Services Exceed What It Charges