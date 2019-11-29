Where to Shop to Support Small Business Saturday

The SBA offers a handy guide for shoppers and business owners to take advantage of Small Business Saturday.

November 29, 2019 1 min read

Saturday, November 30, 2019 is Small Business Saturday – the 19th celebration of small businesses and their important place in local communities. This annual day was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been co-sponsored by the SBA since 2015.

On their information page regarding this day, the SBA explains:

According to the 2018 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, total reported spending among U.S. consumers who said they shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on the day reached a record high of an estimated $17.8 billion. The same survey reported that more than 70% of consumers are now aware of the Small Business Saturday initiative. Based on this annual survey over the years, Small Business Saturday spending has now reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day began in 2010.

Here's how to participate in Small Business Saturday

For shoppers

Find participating small businesses in your area

For small business owners