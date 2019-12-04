This Ring Doorbell Alternative Is Half the Price

Save big on the motion-activated RemoBell.

December 4, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You can't put a price on peace of mind, but you can save money on security solutions. One of today's most popular home security solutions is the Ring Doorbell, which streams a real-time view of your home's front door so you always know what's going on when you're away. However, the Ring Doorbell can run up to $180, making it a fairly significant investment. If you want to see what's going on at your front door while you're away, but you're not ready to shell that amount of money over, check out the RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera video doorbell.

This wireless WiFi video doorbell works just like a Ring. With a video stream always available on your phone, you can greet guests, talk to the delivery person, or keep an eye out for thieves with ease. Whenever someone rings the bell or triggers the motion sensor, you'll get an automatic alert so you can check to see what's at your door. If it's someone you know, you can even say hello and talk to them while they're there. If you don't have time to check the alert right away, you can check in later to see the clip. The RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera has infared night vision, two-way talk, and works in any weather so thieves won't get a leg up based on the time of day or the weather.

Keep your home safe for a fraction of the price. The RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera retails at $99 but it's on sale for 21 percent off at just $77.35 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.