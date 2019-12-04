Smart Home

This Ring Doorbell Alternative Is Half the Price

Save big on the motion-activated RemoBell.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Ring Doorbell Alternative Is Half the Price
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You can't put a price on peace of mind, but you can save money on security solutions. One of today's most popular home security solutions is the Ring Doorbell, which streams a real-time view of your home's front door so you always know what's going on when you're away. However, the Ring Doorbell can run up to $180, making it a fairly significant investment. If you want to see what's going on at your front door while you're away, but you're not ready to shell that amount of money over, check out the RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera video doorbell.

This wireless WiFi video doorbell works just like a Ring. With a video stream always available on your phone, you can greet guests, talk to the delivery person, or keep an eye out for thieves with ease. Whenever someone rings the bell or triggers the motion sensor, you'll get an automatic alert so you can check to see what's at your door. If it's someone you know, you can even say hello and talk to them while they're there. If you don't have time to check the alert right away, you can check in later to see the clip. The RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera has infared night vision, two-way talk, and works in any weather so thieves won't get a leg up based on the time of day or the weather.

Keep your home safe for a fraction of the price. The RemoBell S Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera retails at $99 but it's on sale for 21 percent off at just $77.35 with promo code: MERRYSAVE15

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Black Friday: 10 Smart Home Deals You Can Get Now

Smart Home

Keep Your Home and Office Spotless With This Smart Vacuum

Innovation Now

Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.