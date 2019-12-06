Food Businesses

Daily Harvest Makes Clean Eating More Convenient Than Ever

Enjoy delicious, organic, healthy meals that are ready in just minutes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Daily Harvest Makes Clean Eating More Convenient Than Ever
Image credit: Daily Harvest
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Ferriss Bueller tried to remind us that if we don't stop and look around once in a while, we might miss life. Ferriss Bueller, however, was a teenager playing hooky, not an adult professional in 2019. Of course, the sentiment is still there, but when you love your job or building your small business, it can be difficult to take time to even eat right let alone step away for a day of fun and relaxation. While nobody can force you to take time off, Daily Harvest is on a mission to help you eat right when you don't have time to slow down.

Standing in for the fast foods lacking in nutrition, Daily Harvest’s mission is to deliver good food that fits into modern life. With Daily Harvest, you get pre-portioned food built on organic fruits and vegetables, picked at their nutritional peak and frozen within hours to lock in peak-season freshness. Choose from smoothies, oat bowls, harvest bowls, soups, and much more.  Each recipe is chef-crafted and ready in just minutes so you can eat delicious, healthy food without throwing a wrench in your schedule. They’re solving the modern eating dilemma by matching convenience with nutritiousness.

If you order today, you can get $25 off your first Daily Harvest box with coupon code FOOD25. There's no commitment necessary, and you can pause or cancel at any time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food Businesses

Why This Air Force Vet Became a Marco's Pizza Franchisee

Food Businesses

Beyond Meat's CEO Says It's 75% of the Way Towards Matching Animal Meat

Food Businesses

How Food and Beverage Brands Can Stand Out to Retail Buyers