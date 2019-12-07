Budget, Save, and Plan Your Financial Future With Toshl

This top-rated app takes the stress out of managing your finances.

December 7, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Life comes with loads of responsibilities. From your job to your kids to your personal wellness, you've got enough on your plate without having to stress about your financial health, too. Unfortunately, finances are an essential part of life. You can't eliminate your financial responsibilities entirely but you can eliminate some of the stress with Toshl.

With a 4.6 rating on Google Play and a 4.7 rating on the App Store, Toshl Finance stands out among the sea of finance apps. Toshl automatically connects to your bank and credit card accounts to track your finances and help you set and better visualize your budget.

You can set it up to track your bank, credit card, PayPal, and more accounts automatically or you can manually input expenses if, for instance, you only want to track what you spend on non-essentials like entertainment. With beautiful, practical visualizations for the way you spend and save your money, Toshl makes it easy to set money aside and plan for a stronger financial future.

Start managing your finances the stress-free way. A 1-year subscription to Toshl's Medici Plan is 50 percent off $39.99 at just $19.99. A 3-year subscription is 66 percent off $119.97 at just $39.99. For a limited time, save an extra 20 percent off with promo code "GREENMONDAY20" at checkout.