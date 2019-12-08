Physical Fitness

This Innovative $100 Massager Can Help You Bounce Back From Workouts Faster

When it comes to recovery, a foam roller doesn't always cut it.
This Innovative $100 Massager Can Help You Bounce Back From Workouts Faster
If you lift weights, run marathons, or tell everyone you ever meet about your diligent CrossFit lifestyle, then you'll know that when it comes to recovery, a foam roller doesn't always cut it.

So what do you do to relieve sore muscles? Take an ice bath? Book a professional sports massage? Pop a couple of ibuprofen? To be fair, these are all solid ideas.

But if you want to try out the latest method being praised in locker rooms throughout the nation, you need to experience a percussive massager.

Although it resembles a power drill, a gadget like the ExoGun DreamPro is capable of delivering extremely relaxing massage therapy to localized points on your body. However, if you prefer to feel like you're being beaten by a heavy-handed Shiatsu master, the ExoGun can also be cranked up to more powerful settings (there are six customizable speed options).

The ExoGun DreamPro comes with four different massager head attachments and it's cordless for easy use. It usually retails for $599, but is currently available at a 83 percent discount. Buy it for $96 here with promo code: GREENMONDAY20. 

