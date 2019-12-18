How to Protect Your Eyes From Blue Light

Reduce eye strain at work with these lenses.

December 18, 2019 2 min read

Chances are, you spend a lot of time looking at a computer. Business is digital in this day and age, which means you have to spend hour after hour flipping through computer windows and exposing your eyes to blue light. Turns out, all that screen time isn’t exactly good for your eyes. Blue light emitted from our computer and phone screens are leading causes of eye strain and can lead to long-term damage. You can take the necessary precautions with SightRelax.

Made for anybody with eyes, not just those who wear glasses, SightRelax are lenses specially designed to help relieve digital eye strain. The precision engineered coating of these lenses allows beneficial blue-turquoise light to pass through while deflecting the harmful blue-violet light, giving your vision the protection it needs. The bottom portion of each lens features a slight ADD power, giving your vision a slight boost while making it easier to look at screens for extended periods of time. Plus, they have an anti-smudge and water-resistant coating so you can keep them clean and looking stylish.

Protect your vision from degeneration. SightRelax lenses make it easier and safer to work, watch, and play on screens for longer. Grab a pair today.