This Portable Massager Should Be a Part of Everyone's Post-Workout Routine

Give yourself targeted relief whenever you need it.
You dedicate the utmost care and commitment to your business, shouldn't you do the same with your body? When you're exercising regularly, you get stronger but you also expose yourself to muscle strain and joint pain. Sure, you can go to a massage parlor to treat your aches and pains, but those costs add up. Instead, give yourself at-home relief with the Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager.

This handheld massager takes at-home massage therapy to a whole new level. The gun uses powerful deep tissue vibrations to reduce joint and muscle pain, increase circulation, break up knots, release trigger points, and improve your recovery speed. The powerful internal motor has three intensity levels so you can give yourself a light massage post-workout or really dig into the knots that are holding you back. Just use the gun for 30 seconds on each muscle group to reduce soreness and you'll be ready to get back to the gym faster.

Don't let decreased mobility or pain hold you back. The Evertone™ Prosage Deep Tissue Massager is 29 percent off $149 now at just $105. Just today, get an extra 15 percent off with promo code "HAPPYHOLIDAYS" at checkout and grab the massager for $90. 

