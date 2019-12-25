Get a Mobile Plan That Works With, Not Against You, With Tello

Prepay for unlimited talk and text and 2GB of monthly data.

December 25, 2019 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You can't do business without your phone. You can't use your phone without a mobile plan. You don't want to be subject to contracts, insane fees, and hidden overage charges. So, what do you do? You think outside the box and get a prepaid plan with Tello.

With a prepaid Value plan, Tello offers elite phone service for a fraction of the price. When you sign up, you get unlimited talk and text plus 2GB of 4G LTE data each month for the next six months. Their coast-to-coast wireless coverage is provided by the Nationwide Sprint® Network and includes minutes to Canada, China, and Mexico for the same domestic rate. You'll even get a free hotspot.

Tello doesn't require a contract, activation, or early termination fees; just prepay and you're ready to go. If you go over your allotments, unlimited 2G data kicks in, and you can add Pay As You Go for super affordable international calls if you'd like.

You can use Tello on most phones without any strings attached. Sign up now for a prepaid 6-month plan for 41 percent off $84 at just $49. Today, get an extra 15 percent off with promo code "HAPPYHOLIDAYS" at checkout to get Tello for $42.