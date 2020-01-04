Personal Health

Save Yourself From Bad Posture with This Compact Smart Trainer

Perfect your posture to increase your focus and strengthen your core.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Save Yourself From Bad Posture with This Compact Smart Trainer
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
1 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you spend all day at a desk, chances are your posture will suffer. Unfortunately, that can cause myriad problems, from back pain to decreased focus. You may not think about it actively, but your posture is crucially important to your mental and physical health. Don't let it slip, train yourself for better posture with UPRIGHT GO 2™

UPRIGHT GO 2™ is a tiny smart trainer that fits comfortably on your spine and vibrates when you slouch, reminding you to correct your posture. It's a simple, painless solution that helps you straighten up and stay that way. With the free companion app, you can track how frequently you slouch and build a personalized posture plan based on your progress. Whether you choose to attach the device to your skin or connected to the separate necklace, you'll hardly even notice you're wearing it until you begin to slouch. Thanks to the 30-hour battery life, you can train your muscles over time while building upper back and core strength to perfect your posture and keep it perfect.

Straighten up! Normally $99.95, the UPRIGHT GO 2™ is on sale for 10 percent off now at just $89.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Personal Health

This Portable Massager Should Be a Part of Everyone's Post-Workout Routine

Personal Health

10 Supplements to Get You Through the Busy Holidays

Personal Health

Why ClassPass Is the Perfect Holiday Gift to Yourself