Save Yourself From Bad Posture with This Compact Smart Trainer

Perfect your posture to increase your focus and strengthen your core.

January 4, 2020 1 min read

When you spend all day at a desk, chances are your posture will suffer. Unfortunately, that can cause myriad problems, from back pain to decreased focus. You may not think about it actively, but your posture is crucially important to your mental and physical health. Don't let it slip, train yourself for better posture with UPRIGHT GO 2™.

UPRIGHT GO 2™ is a tiny smart trainer that fits comfortably on your spine and vibrates when you slouch, reminding you to correct your posture. It's a simple, painless solution that helps you straighten up and stay that way. With the free companion app, you can track how frequently you slouch and build a personalized posture plan based on your progress. Whether you choose to attach the device to your skin or connected to the separate necklace, you'll hardly even notice you're wearing it until you begin to slouch. Thanks to the 30-hour battery life, you can train your muscles over time while building upper back and core strength to perfect your posture and keep it perfect.

