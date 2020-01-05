Focus

This Science-Backed Wearable Helps You Become More Focused

Cognitive biometrics can help you understand your mind and improve your focus.
This Science-Backed Wearable Helps You Become More Focused
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
There are countless distractions during your workday, from people walking by the window to that fidget spinner you wish you never put on your desk. Focusing throughout the day — especially when you're on a tight deadline — is a real challenge. That's why FOCI was created.

This focus-boosting wearable was designed to help you get back on track and stay focused. Clip FOCI to your waist and it will track your cognitive states, using a stream of colored orbs to help you see your mind and understand your habits better. When you lose focus, the orb changes color and, via the FOCI app, you can review how your cognitive states change throughout the day. Plus, you can pre-empt distraction by customizing nudges to cut distractions short and, with cutting-edge meditative biofeedback technology, you can tune your attention and pace your breath to maintain longer periods of deep focus. FOCI gives you the tools to maintain your focus and develop better habits for the future.

It's the scientific resolution to your wandering focus. Typically $119, you can save 42 percent off FOCI today when you get it for just $69.

