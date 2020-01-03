News and Trends

Former Google Exec: 'Don't Be Evil' Motto Is Dead

Ross LaJeunesse, Google's former head of international relations, published a scathing 2,175-word blog post about his former employer.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Google Exec: 'Don't Be Evil' Motto Is Dead
Image credit: NurPhoto | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Google is facing criticism from a former company executive, who claims the tech giant prioritizes profits over human rights.

"The company's motto used to be 'Don't be evil.' Things have changed," Ross LaJeunesse, Google's former head of international relations, who left the company last year, wrote in a scathing 2,175-word blog post published today.

Related: How Google's Youngest-Ever Hire Launched an AI Company Backed by Mark Cuban (Podcast)

LaJeunesse pointed to Google's Project Dragonfly, a now-abandoned effort to re-enter the Chinese market with a censored search engine, which reportedly would've allowed Chinese authorities to track users' search history. It axed Dragonfly after pushback from lawmakers and employees, but LaJeunesse claims the episode is evidence of Google's "Greed and abuse of power."

LaJeunesse, who joined Google in 2008, said he tried to push the company to formally adopt a program whereby all product design elements wound undergo a review to examine their impact on human rights. "But each time I recommended a Human Rights Program, senior executives came up with an excuse to say no," he claimed.

According to LaJeunesse, the justifications included fear of legal liabilities and wanting to keep the issue solely within the oversight of individual product teams. But he argues Google essentially "sidelined" him from the Dragonfly project.

"I then realized that the company had never intended to incorporate human rights principles into its business and product decisions," he added. "Just when Google needed to double down on a commitment to human rights, it decided to instead chase bigger profits and an even higher stock price."

Related: Google Is Adding Spam Detection and Verified Business SMS to Messages

LaJeunesse also claims Google has a toxic workplace culture, citing some cringeworthy examples: "Senior colleagues bullied and screamed at young women, causing them to cry at their desks. At an all-hands meeting, my boss said, 'Now you Asians come to the microphone too. I know you don't like to ask questions,'" he claimed.

In November 2018, thousands of company workers held a walkout over the same issue.

LaJeunesse is now running in the Democratic primary for US Senate in Maine; the winner will go up against long-time Republican Sen. Susan Collins. So today's blog post may give him a publicity boost, while also answering questions about his work at Google. If elected to office, LaJeunesse indicates he'll try to regulate today's largest tech companies.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Elon Musk Says Disney+ Is Coming to Teslas 'Soon'

News and Trends

Bill Gates Played Secret Santa for a Lucky Person on the Internet -- Here's Everything She Got in Her 81-Pound Package

News and Trends

Here Come the 'Star Wars' Scams: Don't Fall for Them