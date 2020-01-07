This App of the Year Winner Makes Working with PDFs a Dream

PDF Expert simplifies your workflow and keeps everyone aligned.

January 7, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Regardless of the industry you work in, chances are you deal with PDFs. While PDFs are exceedingly practical for their small file size and standardized formatting, it can be a huge pain when you realize one minor detail was incorrect. Suddenly, you have to run down the original file (which might not be on your computer), make the adjustment, re-save, and redistribute the correct copy to everyone. Or, if you have PDF Expert, you can fix the document on the fly.

With PDF Expert, you can edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily without having to switch file formats. Whether there's a small typo in a PDF or you need to rewrite an entire section of a legal document, PDF Expert lets you convert PDFs into editable formats that you can adjust immediately. This tool also makes PDFs extremely searchable so you can digest enormous PDF files smoothly and ensure everything is communicated correctly the first time before you send. If you're not ready for distribution, you can annotate PDFs with a variety of tools so everyone on the team can give feedback, and you can merge separate files and get signatures effortlessly.

Find out why PDF Expert was the top paid app in the App Store and an App of the Year winner. Normally $79.99, you can save 62 percent when you get it for $29.99 today.