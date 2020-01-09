How to Turn Your Brand's Facebook into a Marketing Goldmine

This bundle includes everything you need to grow your business through the world's largest social network.

Facebook is one of the most important ad platforms in the world today. With more than 2.4 billion monthly active users, Facebook's community is a near-infinite fountain for marketers. Of course, you still have to know how to reach, engage with, and convert new audiences into valuable buyers of your goods or services. Not sure where to start? The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle can help you out.

With seven courses and 30 hours of training, this extensive bundle will help you learn the basics of Facebook marketing and how to promote your brand, regardless of your business size. You'll learn how to use the Facebook Pixel and utilize retargeting to reach as many people on Facebook and Instagram with your ads as possible. You'll understand how to create effortless sales funnels and how to write compelling ad copy that will get people to click on your ads and grow your business. You'll even get a crash course in using live streaming through Facebook Video and Instagram Live to market your offerings.

It's a comprehensive plan for building your business through social media. Sold separately, these courses would cost $1,400 but you can get them all in The Ultimate Facebook Marketing Certification Bundle for just $29.