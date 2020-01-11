This Simulator Is Like Having Top Golf in Your Home

Shave a few strokes off your golf game with PhiGolf.

They say as much business is done on the golf course as in the board room. That may be an exaggeration, but it's no secret that having a low handicap could help you in the business world. Want to improve your stroke but don't have all the time in the world to hit the links? Check out PhiGolf, the mobile and home smart golf simulator.

This ingenious creation combines the arcade action of games like Golden Tee with state-of-the-art sensor technology so it feels like you're really golfing in your living room. With the integrated swing stick, this immersive game emulates your real swing so it feels like you're really teeing off. The system is easy to set up anywhere you have a screen — just download the WGT Golf app to set up the photorealistic simulations of real, famous golf courses. You can play alone, use the swing trainer to iron out the kinks in your swing, or grab some friends and play a round together. It's like having a Top Golf setup in your home or office — no nets or balls needed.

