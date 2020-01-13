Elon Musk

Elon Musks Teases New Teslas That Talk

External speakers will allow drivers to talk to pedestrians without opening a window, or play pre-recorded clips to passers-by.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musks Teases New Teslas That Talk
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Every so often, Elon Musk tweets about a new Tesla feature we never thought we needed, and he's just done it again. Tesla is adding the ability to talk to pedestrians from inside its vehicles without needing to open a window.

As Engadget reports, the new feature relies on the external speakers Tesla is adding to its vehicles to comply with European and US artificial sound regulations. Those sounds are required to allow pedestrians to hear electric vehicles traveling at slow speeds. A speaker can be used for lots of different types of audio, though, so why not voice, too?

As well as acting like an intercom, pre-recorded audio clips will be supported, with Musk stating that includes fart sounds. More seriously, though, the playing of external audio will be added as a feature of Sentry mode, which Musk says should lead to "some epic robber confusion."

Electric cars that can play audio externally is going to become a standard feature because they need to emit a noise as they drive. Unless new rules come in stating that's all they are allowed to be used for, I suspect the intercom feature will become popular across all vehicles. If nothing else, it would certainly improve the experience of visiting a drive-through in the rain.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Did a Dad-Dance Striptease at Tesla's New Factory

Elon Musk

Are Elon Musk's Warnings About AI Manipulating Social Media Coming True?

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Neuralink Hopes to Put Sensors in Human Brains Next Year