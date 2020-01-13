Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Gets Slammed for Meager 690,000 Donation to Australian Wildfire Crisis

The Amazon CEO's donation is less than he makes in five minutes
Jeff Bezos Gets Slammed for Meager 690,000 Donation to Australian Wildfire Crisis
Image credit: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais via BI
Jeff Bezos threw his weight behind the US military.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

In a heartfelt Instagram post last week, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced that the company will donate $690,000 to the Australian wildfire recovery effort. That's roughly how much money he makes in five minutes.

Australia's wildfires have devastated the country since they began in late July, killing at least 28 people and burning more than 2,000 homes. In a blog post, Amazon said it will channel the money to relief agencies geared towards helping victims and restoring wildlife.

The internet was quick to criticize the size of Amazon's donation, noting that it represented just a tiny fraction of Amazon's $936 billion market cap. By contrast, Facebook said it will donate $1.25 million, and celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Metallica both pledged larger donations than Amazon. Sex workers said they raised nearly double what Amazon pledged for the Australia wildfires by selling nude photos online.

Jeff Bezos alone makes roughly $78.5 billion per year, which breaks down to more than $215 million per day, or $149,353 per minute.

An Amazon spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People reacted to Amazon's donation with ridicule over the weekend.

Metallica announced last week that it would give $750,000 to fire-fighting efforts in Australia.

People pointed out that a model singlehandedly raised roughly $1 million by selling nude photos for charity last week.

The 20-year-old model is still raising money for fire relief.

Kylie Jenner, a billionaire with a significantly smaller net worth than Bezos, said she would donate $1 million.

Jenner's donation came after she faced minor backlash for an Instagram post about the fires that was criticized as tasteless.

By the end of the week, many were calling on Amazon to pledge a heftier sum.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

