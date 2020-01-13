News and Trends

Netflix Receives More Than 20 Oscar Nominations

The streaming giant's big pile of Oscar nominations comes thanks to 'The Irishman' and 'Marriage Story.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Netflix Receives More Than 20 Oscar Nominations
Image credit: DEAN TREML | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

After flopping at the Golden Globes, Netflix may have a chance to redeem itself at the Oscars. The 2020 Oscar nominations are in, and Netflix has received more than 20 nods.

The Irishman and Marriage Story are both up for best picture. The Irishman has been nominated in nine categories, and Marriage Story could walk away with up to six awards, including lead actor (Adam Driver) and lead actress (Scarlett Johansson). The Two Popes received three nominations. American Factory and The Edge of Democracy are both in the running for best documentary, and Netflix's I Lost My Body and Klaus are nominated for animated feature film.

Related: 17 Inspirational Quotes from Oscar-Winning Movies

The number of nominations is especially significant considering that Netflix only won its first best-picture nomination last year (Roma). Despite some fears that streamed films might outshine traditional motion pictures, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted last year not to bar streaming films from the Oscars.

As we saw with the Golden Globes, though, just because Netflix received a flood of nominations, doesn't mean it will walk away with a ton of awards. The streaming service won just two Golden Globes, despite its 34 nominations. We'll have to wait until February 9th to see if Netflix fairs any better at the Oscars.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

The Top 5 CBD Gummies on the Market Right Now

News and Trends

Meatable Is Working on Producing Meat From Animal Cells

News and Trends

Why Entrepreneurs Should Be More Worried About Uber Than AB5