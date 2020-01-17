Get a Workout Anywhere with These Affordable Kettlebells

Kettlebells offer great exercise potential without taking up too much space.

January 17, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

It’s a new year and, chances are, you’re already well underway with a new workout regimen to meet your health and fitness goals for 2020. At some point, however, making time to spend an hour at the gym every day is going to become exceedingly difficult. When that happens, it will pay to have some equipment at home or the office.

Kettlebells are some of the most effective at-home workout equipment because they force your body to mimic natural motion, unlike machines which follow a predetermined path. They’re easier to lift properly than Olympic-style weights but still force your body to engage muscles that would otherwise be ignored by machine equipment. Not to mention, they’re compact and easy to store anywhere in your life.

All of this is to say, kettlebells can seriously improve your workout routine and Amazon has a great deal on AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebells. Each of these kettlebells is made of high-quality cast iron for reliable durability and has a textured wide handle for a comfortable, secure grip. They’ll help you perform a wide range of exercises without having to go out of your way to the gym or carve out a huge chunk of time for working out.

Prices range based on weight, so check them out now.