Apple

Apple Envisions a Mac Made From a Sheet of Curved Glass

It's not necessarily a new iMac, but it shows Apple's thinking
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Apple Envisions a Mac Made From a Sheet of Curved Glass
Image credit: Apple/USPTO via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Apple is known to explore unusual Mac designs, but its latest may be more eye-catching than most. The company has applied for a patent on a desktop Mac design whose main body consists of a single, curved sheet of glass -- a wedge at the back could both house processing components and prop up the design. A slot at the bottom center would let you slot a keyboard through, and Apple even envisions the possibility of altering the curve to adjust the display angle or fold the system shut.

One section of the patent imagines sliding a MacBook's keyboard section through the slot, suggesting this design could also be used for a laptop dock instead of a full-fledged computer.

This isn't a product roadmap for Apple -- we wouldn't count on a curved-glass Mac like this arriving soon, if at all. There would be technical limitations to overcome like adjustability of the display (folding phones are barely a thing, let alone desktops), and Apple may simply decide that a 'safer' design like the current iMac is enough. This patent application does shed light on Apple's design process, though, and suggests that it's willing to dramatically revamp desktop Macs if and when that makes sense.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Apple

Apple's Rare CES Appearance Was Another Privacy Pitch

Apple

MacBook Pro 16-Inch Review: The Ultimate Apple Laptop

Apple

What It's Like to Design Apple's Retail Stores Alongside Steve Jobs