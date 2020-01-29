Sleep

Catch Up on Sleep Anywhere with This Customizable Travel Pillow

CORI adapts to you so you can fall asleep anywhere.
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're trying to get a business off the ground, sleep is sometimes the first thing sacrificed. Especially when you're traveling around the country or globe trying to expand your business. Travel, however, should be a prime sleeping opportunity, not a work opportunity. You just need to have the right tools, like the CORI Travel Pillow.

Of course, it's not easy to sleep on planes, trains, or buses, and traditional travel pillows just always seem to get in the way and never make you more comfortable. The problem is, those pillows are a one-size-fits-all solution. CORI, on the other hand, is a customizable travel pillow. With CORI, you can create your own unique memory foam travel pillow that fits you and your preferred sleeping position. Its flexible design adapts to any space — even the middle seat — while the breathable fabric helps keep you cool and comfortable as you doze off. Before you know it, you'll be drifting off while in the sky, catching up on some much-needed sleep.

Normally $43, the CORI Travel Pillow is 23 percent off today at just $32.90. It's available in graphite grey, amethyst purple, cerulean blue, aquamarine, CORI blue, olive green, and tangerine.

