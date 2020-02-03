Leadership

Tame Your Turnover With These 4 Team-Building Ideas

Engage, connect and begin to experience better employee retention.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Tame Your Turnover With These 4 Team-Building Ideas
Image credit: eclipse_images | Getty Images
Guest Writer
International Consultant, Speaker, and Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are two main sets of reasons employees decide to leave a company. The first is a life event like moving or staying at home to raise children. These are circumstances that exist outside of work and are harder to address. The second group  is more inherent to the workplace and its culture, and tends to more frequently affect an employee’s decision to leave. If employees feel a disconnect with their bosses or co-workers or find opportunities for advancement lacking, they’ll inevitably look for something better. Fortunately, leaders can address these issues directly with their teams. 

Poor management, either in terms of personal performance or management-employee relationships, is considered by many to be the number one reason for employee turnover. While employees don’t need to be friends with their bosses, a constructive dynamic is still important. When conducting team-building activities, managers and leaders should not just be the facilitators — they should also be part of the process. Here are four actionable steps to make that a reality.

Related: How to Create a Winning Employment-Retention Strategy

1. Conduct "get connected" activities

"Get Connected” activities involve employees sharing something new about themselves, and leaders can set the tone by sharing first. It doesn’t have to be work-related, though sharing their experiences of when they where non-management themselves might help create a bridge. These activities can even be held outside of the office so employees are more relaxed and able to freely mingle.

2. Launch a mentorship program

Employees often feel that they’ve been left alone to figure out how to do their jobs well. Having a mentorship program ensures that new employees know exactly what is expected of them and how to execute it. Further, it can also improve employee relations as the mentors and new hires get to know each other. This should help establish workers's sense of belonging, as the mentor can offer a warmer welcome than in a general company meeting.

3. Set "gamification" goals

Some of your employees might feel unchallenged, unrecognized or unimproved. Managers and leaders who want their employees to stay need to engage their employees. One useful team-building activity to this end is “gamification,” a process by which managers and leaders create goals that the entire team must strive for. While each individual member will have their own goals, gamification allows leaders to create sub-teams that compete with each other for a prize, such as incentives and bonuses. Rotating the groupings will allow employees to interact with each other better.

The prize is really just a form of recognition, and even the “losing” team can benefit from being given advice on what needs to be improved. However, keep in mind that the gamification should still promote a team-based goal. Teams may be competing against each other for the top spot, but the end result should still be an increase in productivity for the entire company.

Related: How Improving Work Lives Increases Retention

4. Invest in corporate social responsibility 

Programs that help the community, such as "clean and green" drives and helping feed the less fortunate, have a two-fold effect. They show employees that they've joined a company that values its community it belongs to, and they also provide another opportunity for bonding outside of the office. In this kind of activity, managers and leaders are less bosses and more peers bound by common cause. And when employees forge a positive bond with each other and their bosses, that creates a positive company culture, which goes a long way toward keeping employees in-house.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

3 Strategies to Better Motivate Your Team

Leadership

Training New Employees Sucks. 3 Ways Make It Faster, Easier and More Effective.

Leadership

Here's What Employees Want From Their Leaders