The Secret Sauce for Building a Luxury Brand
Nick Guillen and Nick Ajluni, founders of TRUFF hot sauce, share how they built their business from an Instagram handle.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Nick Guillen and Nick Ajluni, founders of TRUFF hot sauce, and The Playbook host David Meltzer sit down to chat about:
- How the pair bonded while competing in business competitions in college and the lessons that they learned through their experiences [1:27].
- How securing the Instagram handle @sauce and building out that profile led to the creation of their business [9:37].
- Why they spent a year and a half testing over 300 recipe renditions to find the right mix for their sauce [13:08].
- Why they try to view their company as a new version, to be improved each and every year [20:15].