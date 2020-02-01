Accessories

What Is This Massive Blanket Big Enough to Cover? How About the NBA's Tallest Active Player.

Keep the whole family warm with this enormous blanket.
What Is This Massive Blanket Big Enough to Cover? How About the NBA's Tallest Active Player.
Image credit: Big Blanket
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're an entrepreneur, which means you're always thinking in terms of efficiency and having all of your bases covered. As such, how irritating are blankets that barely cover your own body let alone your significant other, let alone your kids? Blankets should be big enough to cover the whole clan. The Big Blanket™ is.

Whether you're gathering together on the couch to watch a movie or heading camping for the weekend, the Big Blanket™ ensures everyone can stay warm and cozy. Roughly four times the size of average throw blankets, the Big Blanket™ eliminates the need to bring individual blankets on the road or break out an entire yarn factory on family movie night. It's made from ultra-premium stretchy material, is super soft, and is temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking so you don't overheat. Better yet, it's machine washable, making it as low maintenance as it is convenient. It's one blanket to rule them all and keep the whole family happy.

Invest in cozy efficiency. Normally $500, the Big Blanket™ is 76 percent off now at just $119.99. Get it in black, navy, forest green, or crimson.

