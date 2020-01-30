Technology

Zuckerberg: I Don't Care If You Like Me, I Just Want To Be Understood

'In order to be trusted, people need to know what you stand for,' Facebook's CEO said on Wednesday. As a result, expect Zuckerberg and his company to better clarify their positions on various matters over the coming year.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Zuckerberg: I Don't Care If You Like Me, I Just Want To Be Understood
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images via PCMag
Guest Writer
Reporter
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Don't get Mark Zuckerberg? Well, Facebook's CEO plans on educating the public on what he stands for over the coming decade to try and restore people's trust in his company.

"My goal for this next decade isn't to be liked, but to be understood," he said in a Wednesday earnings' call. "In order to be trusted, people need to know what you stand for."

Zuckerberg made the statement as the social network's reputation has taken a dive among consumers. The company's past privacy scandals, and struggles to battle misinformation while fending off allegations of censorship have infuriated users and US lawmakers across the political spectrum.

Related: 23 Weird Things You Didn't Know About Mark Zuckerberg

In Wednesday's call, Zuckerberg blamed part of the problems on trying too hard to be liked. "We didn't always communicate our views as clearly because we worried about offending people. This led to some positive but shallow sentiment towards the company," he said.

As a result, Facebook is going to try set the record straight on the company's principles —regardless if people like them or not. This includes standing up for the company's business model, which relies on tracking people's browsing habits to serve them relevant ads. Critics claim the targeted advertising amounts to surveillance, but Zuckerberg sees it differently; he argues the social network is "standing up for giving small businesses more opportunity and sophisticated tools" to reach the right consumers. Users, on the other hand, get free social networking services and messaging products.

The company also plans on defending Facebook's approach to content moderation. Zuckerberg plans on framing the company's stance as standing up for people's right to speak out and form communities, despite concerns that his social network has been too slow to crack down on hate and misinformation.

Related: Mark Zuckerberg Suggests Facebook Might Have Helped Prevent the War in Iraq

Another issue important to Facebook is encryption. The Justice Department has been demanding the company reverse its plan to expand encryption across Facebook's services. Federal agents cite the need to track down criminal suspects and child predators. But Zuckerberg says his company is going to stand up for encryption, and the need to ensure people's digital privacy.

"These positions aren't always going to be popular, but I think it's important for us to take these debates head on," he added. "I know there are a lot of people who agree with these principles, and there are a lot more who are open to them and want to see these arguments get made. So expect more of that this year."

Related: 5 Things We Learned From This Mark Zuckerberg Interview

To win back trust, Zuckerberg has also been working to prevent Facebook from being abused to misinform voters during the upcoming 2020 Presidential Election. Four years ago, Russian operatives exploited the social network to spread fake news and ads to U.S.-based users.

"We were behind in 2016," Zuckerberg said in Wednesday's call. "But after working to protect elections in countries across the world from the EU to India to Mexico to the US midterms for the past few years, we think our systems are now more advanced than any other company."

That all said, Facebook has taken the controversial position to allow US political candidates to make false and misleading claims in their political ads posted over the social network. Democratic presidential candidates have blasted the policy, but Zuckerberg says he's fighting for free speech.

"There will still be debate about what kinds of political speech should be allowed, especially as the 2020 elections heat up," he added. "But by any objective measure our efforts on election integrity have made a lot of progress."

Related: It Costs Millions of Dollars to Protect Mark Zuckerberg

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

Atari Wants to Build Video Game-Themed Hotels

Technology

4 Mistakes Not to Make When Choosing A Software Development Company

Technology

9 Big Brands That Are Headquartered Where You Least Expect