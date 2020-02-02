Investing

Learning Automated Trading Can Give You a Major Investing Advantage

Use machine learning and quantitative trading to limit your losses and maximize your dividends.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Learning Automated Trading Can Give You a Major Investing Advantage
Image credit: Jason Briscoe
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Technology has changed everything, including the way people invest. There is always risk inherent in investing but fin-tech like quantitative and algorithmic trading can make life a little easier on investors who have the technical expertise to get a competitive advantage. Whether you're a regular investor or interested in starting out, you owe it to yourself to learn some of the fin-tech that's changing the industry, and QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle can help.

In this seven-course bundle, you'll get a comprehensive fin-tech education. You'll start with an introduction to algorithmic trading, that is, programming a computer to take certain trading actions in response to market data. From there, you'll learn how to use machine learning tools like Python to automate your trading to limit your losses and maximize your gains. You'll even get access to an Interactive brokers platform to practice automating your trading and learn momentum trading skills for forex markets. By the end of the training, you'll be fully ready to trade on your own or ace a quant Interview to work for someone else.

Start investing like a modern genius. Sold separately, the courses of QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle would go for over $500, but you can get them all for just $49 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Investing

3 Bad Investing Habits You Should Drop Before It's Too Late

Investing

How to React When a Recession Is Approaching

Investing

This Y Combinator-Backed App Is Like Having a Personal Investing Analyst