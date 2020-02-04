This Streaming Service Helps Keep Your Dog Chill So You Can Focus on Work

Relax My Dog uses a proven streaming algorithm to help dogs relax with music and video.

February 4, 2020

It's a travesty, but dogs are not allowed in every office around the world. If you're suffering from separation anxiety and guilt because you're working too much to spend significant time with your pooch, rest assured they're feeling the exact same way. Get some peace of mind (for both of you) with Relax My Dog Video Streaming.

Dogs like to binge-watch, too, it turns out, and Relax My Dog has found the magic formula to help alleviate dogs' anxiety, loneliness, and boredom while they're stranded at home. The product of seven years of research, Relax My Dog's program has been found to help 87 percent of dogs relax and feel more comfortable while their owner is away, the company says. This streaming platform features hours of music and TV content designed specifically for dogs, all on a loop, so it can be streamed for as long as you're away. It's like a friend is hanging out at home with your dog so you don't have to crumble under the guilt of leaving your pup at home while you're burning the midnight oil.

