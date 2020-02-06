Growth Strategies

How to Fall in Love With Strategic Planning

Relevancy testing and a close eye on the competition can stimulate this essential process.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Fall in Love With Strategic Planning
Image credit: Patrik Giardino | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Founder/Chairman of the Board and President of Aileron
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Strategic planning is a polarizing term. For some people, it’s cringeworthy, conjuring up images of long meetings that are driven more by outdated process than by purpose. I’ve been there myself; I remember one particularly painful strategic-planning session that consisted of two days of irrelevant data analysis and concluded in a few documents that were never referenced again.

With experiences like this, it’s easy to see why strategic planning gets a bad name — and why business leaders avoid it like a tax audit. But now is the worst time it to dodge it. How people travel, work, live, shop and communicate changes more frequently and significantly now than at any other point in modern history, and that means you don’t have five years to respond and adapt. You might not even have one year.

The constant evolution of today’s consumer and marketplace means it’s critical you pay attention to what’s going on outside of your organization, industry and geography. If you want to build a business that lasts forever, strategic planning — specifically, external analysis — must become an ongoing, agile process.

Related: 5 Actionable Strategic-Planning Tips

Here’s the good news: Analyzing your external environment doesn’t have to be miserable. Let’s reframe the process. At its core, reviewing your external environment is a practice in relevancy testing during times of change. It gives you an opportunity to assess if you’ll be consumable by, connected with and valuable to cultures and consumers in the future. Rather than using the outdated strategic planning models that aren’t serving you, and put your leadership team to sleep, practice relevancy testing instead. Here’s how you do it in four steps.

1. Look at competitive business models

And not just the ones in your industry. DoorDash and Shipt applied Uber’s model to transform how people eat, even though the transportation, grocery and restaurant industries are all very different. Other major market shifts — virtualizing healthcare, digitizing financial transactions, emphasizing sustainability and the environment — may soon impact your business. While it’s impossible to know what the world will look like five years from now, it’s important to recognize and analyze trends to prepare for what’s coming your way.

2. Select the ones that are relevant to you

After you’ve gathered a collection of trends, determine which ones are relevant to you and your customers, and which aren’t worthy of further analysis. Organize that list by speed of change; although driverless cars may make a big impact in the future, they’re not coming as fast as other shifts. Place emphasis on that’s happening now or soon.

3. Visualize adopting a new model

With this new perspective, ask yourself and your team: “If we were opening our doors for the first time tomorrow, what would we look like?” This question allows you to eliminate creative restrictions and think outside of what currently exists. One day at Iams, Clay Mathile gathered us into a conference room and told us our biggest competitor had expanded into grocery. Our task was to determine how to respond. We didn’t know at the time that it wasn’t true; the exercise was designed to implore us to look at our business with a new lens — and it worked.

Related: 5 Steps to Create a 1-Page Strategic Plan

4. Review competitive materials

When’s the last time you looked at your competitors’s websites to analyze their positioning? Create a habit of understanding how your competitors are changing and what they’re bringing to the table so you can continue to add value and differentiate your business.

Last year at Summit, Aileron’s annual two-day community gathering, Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer spoke to us about bicycles, specifically how many people in the media alleged the invention was doomed for failure and would never be adopted by society at large. Society, as we know, had other plans. This anecdote sheds light on an eternal truth: Change is inevitable, no matter how hard we push against it or how little we plan for it.

As leaders, it’s our responsibility to recognize the inevitability of change and embrace it rather than remaining ignorant. Regardless of the path we choose, change will happen, and we can choose to either be its champion or its prey.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

My Employees Helped Me Build a Billion-Dollar Tech Company

Growth Strategies

What You Can Learn From This 21-Year-Old VC Who Started A $60 Million Fund

Growth Strategies

How to Plan an Initial Sales Strategy That Hits the Ground Running