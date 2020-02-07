Twillory Performance Shirts Are the Real Deal for Entrepreneurs on the Move

Be in the boardroom at four and at the barbecue at five without needing a change.

February 7, 2020 1 min read

Entrepreneurs don’t slow down. Building your business takes you all over the place, from board meetings to one-on-ones to conferences around the country and barbecues in a potential new partner’s backyard. You don’t have time to dress for every occasion so cover as many bases as you can with a Twillory Performance Shirt.

These dress shirts are perfect for the entrepreneur who has a half-dozen places to be in the same day. The non-iron construction ensures you can just throw it on and go without worrying about wrinkles while the dynamic four-way stretch keeps you comfortable whether you’re jogging to your next meeting or sitting for two hours. That stretch also makes the sizes more forgiving and accommodating. They’re even moisture-wicking so no matter how much you sweat during a brutally hot summer day, it won’t show up on your shirt. You’ll look great no matter where you’re heading.

Twillory Performance Shirts are guaranteed to fit and keep you looking great and feeling comfortable anywhere you go. Right now, you can save $15 off your first Twillory order and get free shipping and returns.