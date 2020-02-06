Valentine's Day

Send Flowers to Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day for a Great Price

Score $40 off selections from Florists.com for just $18.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When business is booming, it's easy for things to slip through the cracks. (It's still easy even if business isn't booming.) So let this serve as your reminder that Valentine's Day is just around the corner! If you haven't had the time to get something special, you still have another week. However, if you're going to go the traditional flower delivery service route, then take notice of this deal from Florists.com.

One of the leading flower delivery services in the country, Florists.com is offering a Valentine's Day special of a $40 voucher for just $18 with promo code: LOVE10. 

Redeem your voucher and you can choose from a wide variety of flowers, plants, fruit bouquets, and gift baskets — which will be $40 off. Florists.com removes all of the hassle by recommending popular options and handling all of the delivery. You just choose what you want to send, write a romantic message, and Florists.com delivers the goods right to your loved one's door. You can even add balloons or chocolates for an extra special garnish. (Same-day delivery is available in many parts of the country if it comes to that.)

Valentine's Day is almost here — are you ready? Get a $40 voucher to Florists.com for just $18 today with promo code "LOVE10" at checkout. 

NOTE: In order to receive delivery by 2/14/20, customers must order by 2/12/20 at 8 PM (EST). This voucher cannot be combined or use with other promotions or discounts offered by Florists.com, including ShopRunner and Deal of the Week, and are subject to these restrictions and limitations. 

