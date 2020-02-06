Coronavirus

Coronavirus Outbreak Is Affecting Nintendo Switch Supply in Japan

This also affects 'Ring Fit Adventure' and Joy-Cons.
Image credit: Nintendo via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

The coronavirus outbreak is continuing to have a tangible impact on tech. Nintendo has warned that the virus will result in "inevitable" production and shipment delays for the Switch in Japan, including Joy-Con controllers and Ring Fit Adventure. Accordingly, it postponed Japanese reservations for the Animal Crossing Switch (above) from February 8th to an unspecified date. Pre-orders for the game itself weren't affected.

"We can confirm that the manufacturing of some Nintendo products for the Japanese market has been delayed due to the impact of 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak," the company said in a statement to Engadget. "Nintendo does not anticipate a significant impact on our broader global supply chain for systems and accessories at this time, and product sales in North America and Europe, including pre-orders, are not affected. We would like to express our concern and support for all those affected by the coronavirus during this challenging time."

Containing the virus clearly takes top priority, and Nintendo isn't going to be the only company affected. Apple suppliers in China like Foxconn and Quanta aren't expected to resume full production until around February 10th, for instance. This is just one of the more conspicuous examples, and it won't be surprising if more tech companies delay products until (and unless) it's evident the coronavirus is under control.

Update 10:08AM ET: This post has been updated with an official comment on the matter from Nintendo.

