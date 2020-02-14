Holiday Shopping

You Can Grab This Huge LG 4K HDTV for $850 Off This President's Day Weekend

How about you reward yourself for an amazing 2019?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
You Can Grab This Huge LG 4K HDTV for $850 Off This President's Day Weekend
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you have a good 2019? Everybody deserves a reward now and then, especially if you lead your business to success or earned a big promotion last year. Tax season is here which means so is refund season, and if you're someone who likes to spend that refund on something nice, look no further than the LG 86" 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV with AI ThinQ®.

This top-of-the-line smart TV is a massive 86" and features an α7 Intelligent Processor, 4K Ultra HD resolution, wide color gamut, and Ultra Surround sound. The processor brings rich colors and details to life while the 8.3 million pixel resolution provides breathtaking clarity and fine picture details.

The TV runs on the award-winning LG webOS, letting you select apps quickly, integrate with smart home appliances, and even use voice controls thanks to its AI ThinQ® tech. It even comes pre-loaded with Channel Plus, giving you access to full-length movies from more than 130 popular channels and nets you easy access to all of your streaming platform subscriptions. With WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, you can also connect wirelessly to other devices for an even more comprehensive streaming experience.

Reward yourself for a good year. Normally $2,999.99, you can save $850 off the LG 86" 4K HDR Smart LED UHD TV with AI ThinQ® when you get it for $2,149.99 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Holiday Shopping

How to Use Wishlists to Boost Your Holiday Sales

Holiday Shopping

10 Unique Holiday Gifts You Won't Believe are Less Than $30

Holiday Shopping

The Perfect Holiday Gifts For the Man, or Men, in Your Life