If You're In Need of a New Logo for Your Business, You Should Know About This $40 Tool

Stop, look, and listen before you go hiring a design firm.

February 18, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Creating an original, unique logo takes time, money, and expertise that many entrepreneurs simply don't have at the outset of building their business. Still, branding is crucial for any venture and a logo goes a long way in communicating your brand story and showcasing what you're all about. Your first instinct? Likely to hire a designer or bring in a firm, but both options are still time-consuming and expensive.

That's what makes My Brand New Logo so great.

Once ranked the number 5 product of the day on Product Hunt, My Brand New Logo is an automatic logo generator that breaks down the design process of professional studios into a minutes-long process. Using algorithms based on years of graphic design knowledge, My Brand New Logo takes a few data points of input like your company name and a slogan, and generates dozens of ideas in just minutes.

You can review logos, customize them with smart shapes and text, and hone them to find exactly what you like. Once you've selected a logo, you'll receive print-ready, scalable logos and full copyrighted ownership.

If you visit their website, you'll see endless reviews from CEOs and entrepreneurs that have been blown away by the service. Jack Truent, CEO of Grow Bucket, noted "I kickstarted my visual branding in 5 minutes. Very happy I could concentrate on running my company." And there's a lot more where that came from.

The fact is that a new logo may cost you upwards of $12,000 to create, but My Brand New Logo can auto-generate one for just $39.99. It's certainly worth a try.