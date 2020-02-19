Writing

Every Entrepreneur Should Learn These Essential Copywriting Skills

Whether you want to be a freelance writer or build brand recognition, copywriting is a crucial skill.
Image credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters
The Mad Men era may be behind us, but the art of copywriting is alive and well. And we're not just talking about ad agencies. Still bootstrapped and getting your business off the ground? You'll probably be writing copy for your website, social media, ads, decks, and more — all on your own. Working in marketing? You'll likely find yourself writing a tagline or two. Sales? Try selling without copy. Essentially, there are very few entrepreneurs who wouldn't benefit from improving their copywriting skills.

So now that we agree copywriting is a valuable skill, here's how you go about getting good at it: the 2020 Digital Copywriting Master Class.

This 11-course bundle is led by Alan Sharpe, a copywriter with 30 years of experience, and digital product creator Danny Liu. They each bring their expertise in digital marketing and copywriting to the forefront, helping you to avoid common copywriting blunders, develop a style, and hone your writing ability to be concise and compelling.

Beyond the craft, you'll learn how to market yourself, acquire new work, price jobs, and even get a look at some of the best opportunities on the market today if you decide to go that direction. But whether you want to be a freelance copywriter or support your own company's content efforts, this bundle will do nothing but help put more money in your pocket.

Start creating content that stands out. The 2020 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle is just $38.99 today.

