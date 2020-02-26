Health and Wellness

Air Compression Massage Is the New Hot Wellness Trend, and You Can Do It Anywhere

Relieve the stress and pain in your legs with a customizable heated massage.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Store
Contributor
2 min read
Work is exhausting. Crazy concept, right? So when you get home after a long day and your legs are killing you and you can't wait to sit down, nobody can blame you. But you could be taking those relaxing moments to another level with a full leg air compression massage and heat treatment from AIR-C + HEAT.

Standing for more than six hours each day puts an immense amount of pressure on your knees, ankles, and feet, and AIR-C + HEAT was made to alleviate that pressure and help your muscles recover faster. With a personalized compression therapy regimen, AIR-C + HEAT loosens up the tight spots in your legs, repairs damage, and increases circulation to make your legs feel amazing. You can adjust your treatment needs with three heat levels and multiple massage intensity levels so your legs always feel great after a few minutes. Just sit down in your favorite chair (even in your office or hotel room) and AIR-C + HEAT works like a personal massage therapist.

You've likely seen these air compression massagers popping up in "recovery salons" around the country, but they charge a pretty penny for just a single session. So why not invest in your well being and have one on hand to bring wherever you need it most? Your legs will thank you. AIR-C + HEAT is usually $149 but you can save 6% off when you buy for $139.99 today.

