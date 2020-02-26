News and Trends

Virgin Galactic Will Let People Hop to the Front of the Line for Tickets

It could use the money to fund its space tourism plans.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Virgin Galactic Will Let People Hop to the Front of the Line for Tickets
Image credit: Virgin Galactic via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Are you determined to hop aboard one of Virgin Galactic's tourist spaceflights before any of your friends? The company is happy to accommodate you -- if you're willing to pay. Alongside its latest earnings (more on those in a moment), Virgin has announced a One Small Step program that will bump qualified customers to the front of the line for "firm" reservations. Beginning on February 26th at 3AM Eastern, serious travellers can register online with a $1,000 refundable deposit to get into orbit sooner when tickets are once again available.

The company didn't say exactly when those next tickets would be available or how much they would cost, although CEO George Whitesides had warned that prices might climb substantially from the $250,000 for early customers. Virgin is still a long way from courting everyday people, then. The new batch of tickets is believe to be ready sometime later in 2020.

Ticket sales have been on hold since 2014, when the fatal SpaceShipTwo crash led Virgin to pause operations and reassess its progress toward passenger flights.

Richard Branson's outfit didn't explain why it was offering One Small Step. However, the clues may be written all over Virgin Galactic's financials. The company posted its first public earnings at the same time as it announced the front-of-line program, revealing a net loss of $72.8 million in the last quarter of 2019 -- considerably higher than the $45.7 million from the same period in 2018. Combine that with allusions to possible commercial flight delays and Virgin could bleed money for a while. The deposits are unlikely to come anywhere close to making up this shortfall, but they do increase the odds that those on the waiting list will follow through and pay for their tickets in full.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Apple Won't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones

News and Trends

Amazon Removing Fake Products 'Killing' Coronavirus

News and Trends

4 Ways Diversity Is Directly Linked to Profitability